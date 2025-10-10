Chicago rap star G Herbo has dropped his new single “Whatever U Want,” featuring fellow Chicago native Jeremih. The soulful collaboration continues Herbo’s strong musical run, following his reflective lead single “Reason,” and sets the stage for his highly anticipated album Lil Herb, arriving November 7.

Produced by Oz On The Track, the record blends smooth R&B melodies with Herbo’s heartfelt lyricism. Jeremih delivers a tender hook, singing, “’Cause I would do it all for you, anything you want me to,” while Herbo responds with conviction, rapping, “Whatever you want, go and get it, I’m supplying.”

Directed by LVTRKevin, the accompanying video follows Herbo and his partner, Taina Williams, through the fast-paced world of New York Fashion Week, showcasing their chemistry amid designer fittings, jewelry shopping, and city lights.

Following the Gold-certified success of “Went Legit,” which reached #10 on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart, “Whatever U Want” cements G Herbo’s evolution—balancing confidence, love, and growth as he enters a new chapter in his career.