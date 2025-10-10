Jordan Brand is set to make history in Philadelphia, opening the first U.S. location of its premier retail concept, World of Flight, on October 10th at 10 am.
The destination store is located at 1617 Walnut Street in the city’s bustling historic district, occupying a massive 6,344 square feet across two stories. World of Flight Philadelphia aims to be more than just a store; it’s designed as an immersive experience deeply rooted in sport and culture.
Exclusive Gear and Limited Drops
The grand opening promises to be a major event for sneakerheads and Philly fans alike. The store will feature unique World of Flight Philadelphia apparel, hyper-local custom tees, and exclusive Jalen Hurts merchandise. A dedicated customization station will also be available for shoppers.
The launch will feature seasonal footwear alongside highly anticipated limited releases, including:
- Air Jordan 3 Retro “Black Cat”
- Air Jordan 10 Retro “Light Steel Grey”
- Air Jordan 4 Retro “Fear”
- Air Jordan 4 Retro “Orchid”
- Air Jordan 3 Retro “Black Cement”
- Air Jordan 5 Retro “Grape”
The opening celebrations will continue into the afternoon with a Jordan Brand Block Party kicking off at 4 pm, promising plenty of surprises for the community. Philadelphia’s new World of Flight location solidifies its place as a cultural hub for the brand.