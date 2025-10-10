Continuing his Left Me Out To Dry campaign, Richmond native Luh Kiddo drops the visualizer for “Keep Hustlin,” a gritty collaboration with GwapReddot produced by Travis Jasper, Aye YB, and Tyler Coolridge.

The track pays homage to Kurtis Blow’s “Christmas Rappin’,” blending nostalgia with modern trap energy. Riding over tense basslines, sharp hi-hats, and booming 808s, both artists deliver verses rooted in perseverance and self-belief.

“I’ve been facing a lot of personal challenges and negativity recently,” Luh Kiddo shared via Medium Creative Agency. “However, these experiences have not deterred me from focusing on my responsibilities and commitments.”