Iconic hip-hop duo Mobb Deep returns with their highly anticipated album Infinite, out today on all streaming platforms via Mass Appeal Records. This marks the first full-length release since the passing of founding member Prodigy, blending his posthumous vocals with Havoc’s signature production to create a timeless, soul-stirring record.

Infinite bridges generations of hip-hop, featuring collaborations with Nas, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, and Big Noyd, alongside a new wave of artists including Jorja Smith and H.E.R. Production is handled by Havoc and The Alchemist, grounding the album in the duo’s unmistakable New York sound.

The lead single, “Down For You” featuring Nas and Jorja Smith, sets the emotional tone. Over haunting production and crisp drums, Jorja Smith’s vocals anchor the chorus: “It hurts me to keep you in my heart. If being in love is my downfall, then I’ll be down for you.” The accompanying video, directed by Hidji World, visually transforms pain into growth, showing a nurse collecting tears from patients to water a lush garden.

Following critically acclaimed singles “Against The World” and “Taj Mahal,” Infinite continues Mobb Deep’s legacy of cinematic storytelling and raw energy. Havoc reflects, “When I was picking Prodigy’s verses, I felt like a beggar; to me, there is no greater MC, and I am blessed to have been his partner.”

Released during the 30th anniversary of The Infamous, Infinite serves as a tribute, continuation, and evolution of Mobb Deep’s cultural imprint. The album is the fourth release in Mass Appeal’s Legend Has It campaign, celebrating iconic artists including Slick Rick, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Big L, De La Soul, and Nas/DJ Premier.

Infinite stands as a testament to Mobb Deep’s enduring influence, combining past and present to cement their place in hip-hop history.