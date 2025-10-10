Nike continues to honor Historically Black Colleges and Universities through its purpose-driven Yardrunners initiative, now in its sixth year. Launched in 2020 by Nike HBCU alumni, Yardrunners celebrates the heritage, history, and cultural impact of HBCUs through storytelling, product design, and community engagement.
For 2025, Yardrunners 6.0 spotlights four iconic institutions—Florida A&M University, Spelman College, Morehouse College, and Norfolk State University—with Air Max 95 silhouettes inspired by each school’s colors, legacy, and pride. The campaign pays tribute to students, alumni, and faculty who uplift their campuses and represent the enduring influence of HBCUs in shaping culture.
The Florida A&M Air Max 95 embodies the bold and spirited Rattler tradition. Orange and green layers are topped with a snake print inspired by the school’s mascot, while the chant “Strike, strike, and strike again” wraps the upper. Representing the FAMU community are David Castro, Dr. Shelby Chipman, Zayla Bryant, and Arayana Ladson.
Spelman College’s Air Max 95 reflects grace and strength in blue and white leather and suede, accented with a jaguar print. The Spelman logo and founding year appear on the tongue, alongside a reference to the Spelman Hymn. Community members featured include Olivia Brown, Dr. Joyce Johnson, Eboni Ellis, and Kamora Freeland.
Morehouse College’s design features deep maroon and black hues with tiger-inspired textures, symbolizing power and scholarship. The school’s motto, “Et Facta Est Lux,” adorns the upper. Honored figures include Dr. Brock Mayers, Keshawn Wiley III, Rodney Gross, and the Moody family.
Norfolk State University’s Air Max 95 celebrates Spartan unity with green and gold tones and the phrase “Behold the Green and Gold.” The featured NSU community includes Marty Miller, Demetrius Pernell, Quiara Jackson, and Indya Richards.
The Nike Yardrunners 6.0 collection reinforces the brand’s mission to move the world forward through the power of sport while investing in the next generation of Black excellence.
The collection will be available at select retailers beginning October 11 and on the SNKRS app starting October 14.