Photos by Dan Garcia

by Dan Garcia

Under the sweltering Texas sun, the first weekend of Austin City Limits 2025 proved once again why the festival stands among the nation’s most essential live music events. With temperatures climbing into the 90s across all three days, tens of thousands of fans sold out Zilker Park for the first of two weekends that mixed a countless number of genres with the city’s signature laid-back vibe.

While Doja Cat’s cancellation weeks ago disappointed some, The Killers stepped in as Sunday’s headliner, joining the rest of the festival’s stacked and diverse lineup, closing the weekend with stadium-sized energy. And despite a relatively lighter rap and hip-hop presence in this year’s lineup, heavy hitting artists like Doechii, T-Pain, Feid, and even Joey Valence & Brae more than made up for it with commanding, crowd-shaking sets to satisfy any rap fan’s fix.

There were surprises everywhere, from Role Model bringing out Hilary Duff to a roar of excitement for “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out,” to Sabrina Carpenter turning her Saturday night headline into viral history by bringing Shania Twain on stage for a duet that instantly trended across platforms. It was the kind of weekend that reminded everyone why ACL’s dual-weekend format works: one weekend isn’t enough to contain this much music, sweat, and magic.

From chart-topping hip-hop and genre-bending pop to reggaeton, rock, and more, Austin City Limit 2025’s first weekend had a little something for everyone. Below are some of the standout performances that defined the festival; moments of surprise, nostalgia, and pure musical power that cut through the Texas heat and turned Zilker Park into a live music playground for another consecutive year.

Doechii Puts on the Weekend’s Best Set

Every year there’s one artist whose set becomes the moment of ACL, and this year, it was Doechii. Her performance blended fierce choreography, blistering flows, and theatrical confidence that left the crowd mesmerized. She commanded the main stage in front of a massive crowd like she’d been headlining festivals for years, unleashing tracks that balanced empowerment and playfulness in equal measure. The next afternoon, fans were calling it the best set of the entire weekend, and they weren’t wrong.

T-Pain Reminds Austin of His Endless Hits

T-Pain’s Sunday evening performance was a celebration of hits and a reminder that few artists and even fewer rappers have as many. From “Buy U a Drank” to “Bartender” and “Can’t Believe It,” every song felt like a shared memory. His charisma and old

west inspired stage setup turned the park into one big sing-along, and by the time he closed his set, fans were buzzing that it rivaled any act of the weekend. If anyone forgot how deep his catalog ran, they left the field re-educated and hoarse from singing.

Feid Brings Reggaeton Heat to Zilker Park

Representing Latin music with swagger and warmth, Feid delivered a high-energy, reggaeton-charged set that had the crowd dancing under the Austin sun. His bright visuals and stage presence transformed Zilker Park into a green-lit dance party, proving that Latin artists (like his girlfriend and ACL-alum, Karol G) aren’t just thriving at Austin City Limits, they’re defining its global reach.

Joey Valence & Brae Turn the Park Into a Rap-Rock Rager

The rap-punk duo Joey Valence & Brae brought chaotic, youthful fun to the weekend. Their Saturday set felt like a mosh pit married to a block party, with their quick-fire rhymes and punk-leaning beats injecting ACL with a jolt of adrenaline. In a lineup lighter on hip-hop, they made sure the genre’s energy stayed alive and loud.

Role Model Brings Out Hilary Duff for a Viral Surprise

Role Model’s Friday set delivered one of ACL’s most unforgettable moments when he brought out Hilary Duff for a surprise guest appearance during “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out.” The crowd’s reaction was pure disbelief, part nostalgia, part euphoria and all what dreams are made of. The random collaboration instantly became one of the weekend’s biggest viral clips. Beyond the cameo, Role Model impressed with his confident mix of alt-pop hooks and introspective lyrics that had fans singing every word.

Luke Combs Raises a Beer to Texas and His Journey

Luke Combs kicked off the festival’s headlining run on Friday night with a performance that was equal parts rowdy and heartfelt. Between chugging beers on stage and sharing stories about his early days traveling across Texas radio stations in rental cars, Combs turned his set into a love letter to country fans who’ve been there from the start. His booming voice and singalong anthems like “Beer Never Broke My Heart” and “Beautiful Crazy” had the crowd dancing in the Texas dust, closing night one on a high note that set the tone for the rest of the weekend.

Cage The Elephant Bring Rock Chaos to the Main Stage

If any band embodied raw energy this weekend, it was Cage The Elephant. Even in the punishing Austin heat, frontman Matt Shultz sprinted across the stage and catwalk like a man possessed,

swinging his mic stand and leaping mid-song as if the temperature didn’t matter. Their Friday set drew one of the biggest crowds of the day, a thrilling reminder that rock still thrives in the festival circuit when done with this much fire.

The Strokes Close Out Saturday with Cool Precision

The Strokes closed out Saturday night with the kind of moody cool only they can pull off. Julian Casablancas leaned into his signature detached charm as the band powered through a setlist packed with hits, proving their staying power to a crowd that spanned generations.

Djo Transports Fans with His Psychedelic Sound

Performing under his stage name Djo, Stranger Things star Joe Keery turned his Saturday night slot into an atmospheric dream. Bathed in moody lighting and psychedelic visuals, his set had fans swaying in the upside down as he blurred the line between actor and indie artist. The immersive production and vintage-tinged sound made his performance one of ACL’s most sonically distinct.

Maren Morris Returns Home with Heart and Power

Returning to her Texas roots, Maren Morris brought country-pop polish and a heartfelt connection to her fans. Her voice cut clean through the warm air as she performed hits old and new, just past

sun down, balancing emotion with empowerment in true Maren fashion.

FINNEAS & Ashe Make Their Duo Debut a Must-See

Finneas and Ashe united as The Favors, a new collaborative project that felt both fresh and overdue. The duo’s chemistry was undeniable, trading harmonies and smiles through a set that alternated between cinematic pop and stripped-back vulnerability. For fans of either artist, it was a dream pairing that felt like a one-time ACL gift.

Empire of the Sun Deliver a Neon Fever Dream

Empire of the Sun turned ACL into a neon-drenched sci-fi fantasy. Their costumes, visuals, and surreal choreography made for one of the most visually arresting performances of the festival. It was theatrical escapism at its finest, exactly the kind of spectacle ACL weekends are built on.

Wet Leg Keep Things Weird, Witty, and Fun

With their cheeky charm and deadpan delivery, Wet Leg had the crowd laughing, dancing, and shouting along to every tongue-in-cheek lyric. The UK duo proved that wit and attitude go hand in hand with sharp guitar pop, offering a welcome dose of levity amid the heat.

Ocean Alley Bring Summer Vibes to Austin

Australia’s Ocean Alley brought breezy psychedelic rock vibes to the park, matching the sun-drenched mood perfectly. Their laid-back set felt tailor-made for the warm weather, a sonic escape that kept the afternoon energy high without burning anyone out.

Latin Mafia Deliver Genre-Blending Swagger

Latin Mafia closed their Saturday slot with genre-blending swagger, bridging pop, hip-hop, and reggaeton influences that resonated across the festival grounds. Their sound fit ACL’s global scope perfectly, proof that the next wave of Latin crossover acts is already here.