Hip-hop artist Reuben Vincent makes a heartfelt return with his new single “Dre & Sidney,” featuring Raheem DeVaughn and Sweata, produced by GRAMMY Award winner 9th Wonder. The track serves as a tribute to his first love — hip-hop — drawing inspiration from the 2002 film Brown Sugar, where childhood friends Dre and Sidney grow up bound by their shared passion for the genre.

“Dre & Sidney” blends romance and reverence, tracing Reuben’s lifelong relationship with music. Over 9th Wonder’s soulful, nostalgic production, he delivers verses that reflect both his personal journey and hip-hop’s evolution, celebrating the culture that continues to shape him.

Raheem DeVaughn opens the record with a rich reinterpretation of Marvin Gaye’s “Distant Lover,” setting a tone of longing and devotion, while Sweata’s ethereal harmonies bring warmth and depth to the track. Together, they create a cinematic, emotionally layered sound that nods to early-2000s soul while feeling fresh and current.