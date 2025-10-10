Atlanta is paying tribute to one of its most influential voices in trap music. The Trap Music Museum has unveiled a new exhibit honoring Rich Homie Quan, celebrating his legacy, sound, and lasting impact on Southern hip hop culture.

Award-winning recording artist Rich Homie Quan is being recognized with a national museum tour and local celebrations tied to the release of his new album, Legacy of Hits. https://t.co/pCENCgUNZg — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) October 8, 2025

The installation, which opened in early October, gives fans an intimate look at Quan’s journey from his early mixtape grind to his era-defining run that helped shape Atlanta’s sonic identity. The exhibit features personal memorabilia, performance footage, and curated visuals that highlight his evolution as both an artist and cultural icon.

Quan’s family attended the opening, where his father, Corey Lamar, shared emotional reflections about his son’s life and influence. “I’m grateful to see him recognized like this,” Lamar told WGXA News. “It hurts that he’s not here to see it himself, but I’m proud. He wasn’t just my son. He was my best friend and my business partner. We made every move together.”

The Trap Music Museum described the installation as a “tribute to timeless hustle,” capturing the authenticity and emotion that defined Quan’s music. Local attendees have called the experience both nostalgic and powerful, serving as a reminder of how deeply his work still resonates in Atlanta’s creative heartbeat.

Rich Homie Quan passed away last year at the age of 34, but his influence continues to echo across the city that raised him. From “Type of Way” to “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh),” his sound helped define an entire generation of Atlanta rap. The new exhibit ensures his story remains part of the city’s living history, forever tied to the roots of trap culture.