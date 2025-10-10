Her Source | Beauty and Fashion Trends

Rihanna Reaches New Streaming Milestones as “Man Down” Surpasses 1 Billion Views

October 10, 2025
Shawn Grant

Rihanna continues to prove her timeless impact as her music reaches new milestones across platforms. The global superstar’s hit “Man Down,” from her acclaimed 2010 album LOUD, has officially surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube, joining a growing list of Rihanna videos to reach the billion-view club.

On Spotify, Rihanna has achieved a new personal record, surpassing 97 million monthly listeners for the first time, securing her place among the most-streamed artists in the world.

Adding to the momentum, her fan-favorite track “Breaking Dishes” has re-entered the Billboard Hot 100, landing at number 82 more than a decade after its release. The resurgence, fueled by renewed streaming activity and viral social media trends, also pushed the song past 2 million copies sold.

As Rihanna’s catalog continues to dominate digital platforms, her influence as one of music’s most powerful and enduring figures remains undeniable.