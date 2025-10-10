Rihanna continues to prove her timeless impact as her music reaches new milestones across platforms. The global superstar’s hit “Man Down,” from her acclaimed 2010 album LOUD, has officially surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube, joining a growing list of Rihanna videos to reach the billion-view club.

On Spotify, Rihanna has achieved a new personal record, surpassing 97 million monthly listeners for the first time, securing her place among the most-streamed artists in the world.

Adding to the momentum, her fan-favorite track “Breaking Dishes” has re-entered the Billboard Hot 100, landing at number 82 more than a decade after its release. The resurgence, fueled by renewed streaming activity and viral social media trends, also pushed the song past 2 million copies sold.

As Rihanna’s catalog continues to dominate digital platforms, her influence as one of music’s most powerful and enduring figures remains undeniable.