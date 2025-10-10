Shoe Palace is celebrating Halloween 2025 with exclusive collaborations honoring horror classics, including Chucky, Friday the 13th, and IT. The Chucky x Shoe Palace Collection, launched September 29, features distressed hoodies and pants, a hockey jersey with exclusive artwork, a studded work jacket, and a varsity jacket with patch embroidery. Fans of the killer doll can style up for Halloween parties or Trick-or-Treating with these standout pieces. Available here.

The Friday the 13th x Shoe Palace collection arrived September 26 and pays tribute to Jason Voorhees with bold graphic tees, distressed fleece, a Mask Full Zip Hoodie, and a statement Mask Jersey. The line merges streetwear fashion with the slasher’s iconic imagery while maintaining Shoe Palace’s signature style. Available here.

Shoe Palace is also celebrating IT with an exclusive collection became available September 26. The line incorporates artwork, photos, and quotes from the 2017 film, featuring glow-in-the-dark details and Pennywise-inspired elements. Graphic tees and standout pieces capture the chilling, unmistakable presence of the infamous clown while blending nostalgic horror with contemporary streetwear. Available here.

These Halloween 2025 collections are available at Shoe Palace stores and online at shoepalace.com, offering fans a chance to embrace their favorite horror icons while staying stylish this spooky season.