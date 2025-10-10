Diamond-certified global superstar The Weeknd has announced seven new Europe and UK dates for his 2026 After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour, an extension of the record-shattering run that has already sold out more than 40 stadiums worldwide.
Produced by Live Nation and sponsored by Nespresso, the newly added shows include stops in Manchester, Copenhagen, Munich, Lille, Barcelona, and Lisbon, along with a fourth night at Paris’ Stade de France. Playboi Carti will join The Weeknd on all European and UK dates.
The tour celebrates The Weeknd’s acclaimed trilogy of albums—After Hours (2020), Dawn FM (2022), and Hurry Up Tomorrow (2025)—and follows a historic North American leg that broke multiple attendance and grossing records. He became the top-grossing Black male artist in history at venues across North America and achieved the highest attendance ever for an R&B male artist in several major cities.
Launched in 2022, After Hours Til Dawn has evolved into the largest R&B tour of all time, connecting with millions of fans across five continents. Before next year’s Europe and UK run, The Weeknd will perform in Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, and São Paulo.
Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday, October 17 at 12 PM local time, with presales beginning October 14. Full details are available at theweeknd.com/tour.
THE WEEKND AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN STADIUM TOUR 2026 DATES
Mon Apr 20 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
Tue Apr 21 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
Wed Apr 22 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
Sun Apr 26 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Estádio Nilton Santos
Thu Apr 30 – São Paulo, Brazil – Estádio MorumBIS
Fri May 01 – São Paulo, Brazil – Estádio MorumBIS
Thu Jun 11 – Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium – NEW DATE
Fri Jun 19 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Parken – NEW DATE
Sat Jun 25 – Munich, Germany – Allianz Arena – NEW DATE
Fri Jul 3 – Lille, France – Stade Pierre Mauroy – NEW DATE
Wed Jul 8 – Paris, France – Stade De France – NEW DATE
Fri Jul 10 – Paris, France – Stade de France
Sat Jul 11 – Paris, France – Stade de France
Sun Jul 12 – Paris, France – Stade de France
Thu Jul 16 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA
Fri Jul 17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA
Sat Jul 18 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA
Tue Jul 21 – Nice, France – Allianz Riviera
Wed Jul 22 – Nice, France – Allianz Riviera
Fri Jul 24 – Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium
Sat Jul 25 – Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium
Sun Jul 26 – Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium
Thu Jul 30 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park
Fri Jul 31 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park
Sat Aug 01 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park
Tue Aug 04 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy
Wed Aug 05 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy
Sat Aug 08 – Stockholm, Sweden – Strawberry Arena
Sun Aug 09 – Stockholm, Sweden – Strawberry Arena
Mon Aug 10 – Stockholm, Sweden – Strawberry Arena
Fri Aug 14 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
Sat Aug 15 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
Sun Aug 16 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
Tue Aug 18 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
Wed Aug 19 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
Sat Aug 22 – Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park
Sun Aug 23 – Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park
Fri Aug 28 – Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Sat Aug 29 – Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Sun Aug 30 – Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Tue Sep 1 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys – NEW DATE
Sat Sep 5 – Lisbon, Portugal – Estadio do Restelo – NEW DATE