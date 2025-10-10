Diamond-certified global superstar The Weeknd has announced seven new Europe and UK dates for his 2026 After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour, an extension of the record-shattering run that has already sold out more than 40 stadiums worldwide.

Produced by Live Nation and sponsored by Nespresso, the newly added shows include stops in Manchester, Copenhagen, Munich, Lille, Barcelona, and Lisbon, along with a fourth night at Paris’ Stade de France. Playboi Carti will join The Weeknd on all European and UK dates.

The tour celebrates The Weeknd’s acclaimed trilogy of albums—After Hours (2020), Dawn FM (2022), and Hurry Up Tomorrow (2025)—and follows a historic North American leg that broke multiple attendance and grossing records. He became the top-grossing Black male artist in history at venues across North America and achieved the highest attendance ever for an R&B male artist in several major cities.

Launched in 2022, After Hours Til Dawn has evolved into the largest R&B tour of all time, connecting with millions of fans across five continents. Before next year’s Europe and UK run, The Weeknd will perform in Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, and São Paulo.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday, October 17 at 12 PM local time, with presales beginning October 14. Full details are available at theweeknd.com/tour.

THE WEEKND AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN STADIUM TOUR 2026 DATES

Mon Apr 20 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

Tue Apr 21 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

Wed Apr 22 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

Sun Apr 26 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Estádio Nilton Santos

Thu Apr 30 – São Paulo, Brazil – Estádio MorumBIS

Fri May 01 – São Paulo, Brazil – Estádio MorumBIS

Thu Jun 11 – Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium – NEW DATE

Fri Jun 19 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Parken – NEW DATE

Sat Jun 25 – Munich, Germany – Allianz Arena – NEW DATE

Fri Jul 3 – Lille, France – Stade Pierre Mauroy – NEW DATE

Wed Jul 8 – Paris, France – Stade De France – NEW DATE

Fri Jul 10 – Paris, France – Stade de France

Sat Jul 11 – Paris, France – Stade de France

Sun Jul 12 – Paris, France – Stade de France

Thu Jul 16 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA

Fri Jul 17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA

Sat Jul 18 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA

Tue Jul 21 – Nice, France – Allianz Riviera

Wed Jul 22 – Nice, France – Allianz Riviera

Fri Jul 24 – Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium

Sat Jul 25 – Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium

Sun Jul 26 – Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium

Thu Jul 30 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

Fri Jul 31 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

Sat Aug 01 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

Tue Aug 04 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

Wed Aug 05 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

Sat Aug 08 – Stockholm, Sweden – Strawberry Arena

Sun Aug 09 – Stockholm, Sweden – Strawberry Arena

Mon Aug 10 – Stockholm, Sweden – Strawberry Arena

Fri Aug 14 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Sat Aug 15 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Sun Aug 16 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Tue Aug 18 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Wed Aug 19 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Sat Aug 22 – Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park

Sun Aug 23 – Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park

Fri Aug 28 – Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Sat Aug 29 – Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Sun Aug 30 – Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Tue Sep 1 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys – NEW DATE

Sat Sep 5 – Lisbon, Portugal – Estadio do Restelo – NEW DATE