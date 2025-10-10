On this date in 1989, the Diabolical Biz Markie released his second full-length album The Biz Never Sleeps, a record that would not only elevate his career but also leave a lasting impact on the music industry.

At just 25 years old, Marcel Hall, better known to the world as Biz Markie, followed the success of his 1988 debut album Goin’ Off with a project that showcased both his charm and his creativity. Released on the Cold Chillin’ and Warner Bros. imprint, The Biz Never Sleeps arrived with heavy anticipation thanks to its lead single Just a Friend, a humorous, soulful anthem that became one of the most recognizable songs in hip hop history. The single went platinum, carried the album to gold status, and turned Biz into a mainstream face of hip hop without sacrificing his offbeat personality or underground appeal.

The album featured other standout tracks like Spring Again, Dedication, and Things Get a Little Easier, each powered by Biz’s signature storytelling style, comedic flair, and undeniable charisma. Unlike his debut, which was driven by legendary Juice Crew producer Marley Marl, this album saw Biz take a bigger role behind the boards, teaming with his longtime DJ and collaborator Cutmaster Cool V for most of the production. Together, they crafted a sound that blended dusty drum patterns, soul samples, and unexpected musical twists that matched Biz’s one-of-a-kind style.

However, The Biz Never Sleeps would later become a central piece of one of the most pivotal moments in hip hop history. The album’s unauthorized use of samples led to the infamous Grand Upright Music Ltd. v. Warner Bros. Records case, sparked by the track Alone Again. The lawsuit changed music forever, enforcing strict sample clearance rules and reshaping how hip hop records would be made from that point forward.

Still, the legacy of the album is undeniable. It represents a creative era in hip hop when artists pushed boundaries for the sake of originality. Biz Markie brought joy, personality, and musical innovation to the culture, and this album stands as one of his greatest contributions.

Salute to Biz Markie, DJ Cool V, Paul C, Fly Ty, and everyone involved in bringing this classic to life. Rest in power to the Diabolical one.