Award-winning artist, author, and community leader Tone Trump has returned with a powerful new statement piece, teaming up with five-time Grammy winner CeeLo Green for the inspirational visual My Ahki’s Keeper. Directed by Tone Trump himself and shot and edited by Hajji Hassan, the video blends artistic vision with cultural purpose, standing as a strong tribute to loyalty, faith, and unity among brothers.

More than just another collaboration, My Ahki’s Keeper is rooted in Islamic principles of brotherhood, mutual respect, and honoring the bonds that connect men spiritually and morally. Tone Trump and CeeLo Green bring together two distinct musical worlds—Philly street wisdom and soulful Southern storytelling—to deliver a record that carries both emotional impact and motivational energy. The song balances reflection and strength, with Trump delivering raw, street-hardened insight while CeeLo provides a soulful, almost sermon-like hook that elevates the message.

The video features powerful cameos that speak to Tone Trump’s deep reach and respect in both hip hop and entertainment culture. Among the appearances are Ice-T, the Emmy and Grammy-winning hip hop icon who has long been a mentor and supporter of Trump’s work, and Philadelphia legend Freeway, who continues to stand as one of the most respected voices in rap and Muslim brotherhood. The visual also brings together men from across the nation to represent unity beyond city lines—brothers from Philly, Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago all stand together as one in a visual testimony of strength, solidarity, and purpose.

Tone Trump continues to evolve as not just an artist but as a leader and role model. His dedication to uplifting the culture, mentoring the youth, and spreading messages of faith and positive discipline is evident throughout the video. My Ahki’s Keeper is a reminder that hip hop can still carry depth, values, and direction—and that real power comes from staying rooted in principle.

This release adds to Trump’s growing legacy of purpose-driven music and filmmaking, serving as another example of how he continues to bridge entertainment and enlightenment without compromising authenticity. My Ahki’s Keeper is more than a music video—it is a message to the culture.