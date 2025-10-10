True Religion, the iconic global lifestyle brand, has announced its partnership with beauty mogul, style influencer, and creator Ari Fletcher for its new “Baddie in the City” campaign, celebrating the brand’s latest women’s collection. As True Religion’s women’s business continues its rapid growth, Fletcher brings her signature, unapologetic confidence to a campaign that honors those who shape culture on their own terms.

The campaign features Fletcher’s version of the “Baddie in the City” set against a statement cityscape. The collection is designed to be an elevated take on street style, combining dirty denim, baby tees, oversized bombers, and statement accessories with True Religion’s signature attitude. Each look is styled as a declaration of individuality, worn with energy and absolute confidence.

“Ari represents the essence of today’s Baddie—ambitious, fearless and unapologetically herself,” said Kristen D’Arcy, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Digital Growth, True Religion.

Tina Blake, Creative Director and Senior Vice President of Design, Merchandising and Brand Image, added that Fletcher’s style is about “shaping and redefining trends, which is exactly the spirit we wanted to capture in this collection.”

Fletcher is a multi-hyphenate success, known as the founder of beauty brand REMEDY BY ARI, swim brand REMEDY Swim, the YouTube cooking show Dinner with the Don, and co-founder of KYCHE Extensions. Her entrepreneurial spirit and bold personal style embody the modern “Baddie,” a woman who owns her success and empowers others to do the same.

The “Baddie in the City” campaign is rolling out across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Snapchat, offering fans a front-row seat to Fletcher’s world. The collection will be available online and in select stores, with price points ranging from $39 to $184.