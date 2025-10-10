For the first time, dancehall legend Vybz Kartel will rock the stage, and he’s bringing an international lineup that will make Houston the center of the Afro-Caribbean universe. On Friday, October 31, 2025, inside the Toyota Center, fans will experience an explosive night of rhythm, energy, and unity featuring West Africa’s Olamide, East Africa’s Diamond Platnumz, and Soca superstar Kes, all under one roof.

The concert, produced by Jay Upscale, New York’s most in-demand Caribbean event visionary, will mark Vybz Kartel’s first Houston performance ever, coinciding with Afrotech Weekend, when thousands of innovators, creators, and culture shapers from around the world converge on the city.

This is more than a concert, it’s a global cultural collision that unites Afrobeats, Dancehall, and Soca on one monumental stage.

“Houston has become one of the most important melting pots for African and Caribbean music in America,” says Jay Upscale. “This show is our way of celebrating that energy, a night where every rhythm, every island, and every continent connects through sound.”

THE LINEUP – GLOBAL HEAT ON ONE STAGE

OLAMIDE (Nigeria) – YBNL boss and hitmaker behind "Wo!!", "Rock," and "Trumpet," bringing Afrobeats fire straight from Lagos.

DIAMOND PLATNUMZ (Tanzania) – East Africa's biggest export and multi-award-winning performer known for his electrifying stage energy.

KES (Trinidad & Tobago) – International Soca star whose anthem "Savannah Grass" and Carnival spirit will ignite the crowd with pure Caribbean vibes.

AFROTECH WEEKEND + AFRO-CARIBBEAN ENERGY

With Afrotech Weekend turning Houston into a magnet for Black excellence, tech innovation, and culture, this concert is the official destination for music and celebration after dark. Expect celebrity sightings, influencers, and fans from across the diaspora for one unforgettable night of sound and style.