Warner Music Group is reportedly in advanced discussions with Netflix to develop a slate of films and documentaries inspired by its legendary roster of artists and timeless songs, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

The talks mark a major creative shift for Warner Music, which is looking to bring its deep music catalog to life through storytelling that connects past and present generations. The potential deal comes months after Warner shuttered its in-house film and television division, signaling a new strategy that prioritizes collaboration with established streaming partners rather than internal production.

Warner Music CEO Robert Kyncl hinted at the label’s ambitions during the Bloomberg Screentime conference in Los Angeles. “The stories we have are incredible, and many of them have never been told,” Kyncl said. “It makes a lot of sense for us to work with a company that can share them with audiences around the world.” He emphasized that Warner’s catalog, spanning artists like Prince, Madonna, and Fleetwood Mac, represents a treasure trove of narratives ready to be adapted for film.

What the CEO of Warner Music did not mention is how the rights to Prince’s audio-visual works are owned and controlled by Prince the estate of Prince, including the control over all of Prince’s film rights based on the late icon. So, the mention of legendary artists such as Prince’s IP would not be so readily ready to adapt into a film project unless the estate’s management team approves it. Recently, Prince’s longtime attorney and manager (who is also owner of The Source) along with his team pushed back on a documentary directed by Ezra Edelman who directed the OJ Simpson documentary. “No record or music label controls the rights to Prince’s name, image, likeness or sound recordings. Prince owned all of his rights and we are stewards of his legacy to develop the appropriate content and film/tv projects to further his iconic and brilliant legacy.” Says L. Londell McMillan

The timing aligns with broader trends in the industry. Music-centered storytelling has become one of the most bankable genres in streaming, with titles like Bohemian Rhapsody, Rocketman, and Netflix’s own documentaries on Taylor Swift and Beyoncé showing consistent success. For Warner, partnering with Netflix could reintroduce its classic material to younger audiences while expanding the global presence of its legacy acts.

The company’s pivot also follows a wave of restructuring. Earlier this year, Warner announced cost-cutting measures expected to save roughly $300 million annually, along with a $1.2 billion investment partnership with Bain Capital to acquire and grow historic music catalogs. Strategic collaborations with major streamers now appear to be part of that larger effort to reinvent how the label monetizes its cultural assets.

With Netflix continuing to invest heavily in music-related content, a Warner partnership could mark the next evolution of how music history is told through stories that blend artistry, nostalgia, and cinematic appeal for the streaming generation.