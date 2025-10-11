11:11 RECORDS x EMPIRE & GT — Official Partnership Announcement

Launched in Los Angeles in 2018 by visionary artist and entrepreneur Elliot Daemon, 11:11 began as a creative collective during the height of the SoundCloud era. Rooted in Hollywood, it quickly evolved into a movement built on minimalism, futurism, and spirituality, united by one uncompromising mission: to protect artists, bring people together, and turn potential into legacy.

In 2021, Elliot established 11:11 RECORDS as an official label, building on the foundation of the collective to create a revolutionary new model for artists. It was a bold step designed to challenge the industry’s most pressing problems — predatory contracts, wasted talent, shelved projects, and the lack of structure and discipline that have long held the music business back. 11:11 RECORDS was built to solve these problems and set a new global standard for how creativity is nurtured and released.

“As far as we’re concerned, every creative we work with is a long-term business partner,”

— Elliot Daemon

In just four years, the label has risen to the top 5% of record labels worldwide, collaborating with Grammy-winning musicians, working with some of Los Angeles’ most prestigious studios, and earning praise for its meticulous attention to detail and forward-thinking vision.

Through artist development, strong partnerships, and an authentic culture, 11:11 RECORDS continues to push forward a new generation of artists destined to leave a lasting mark on global culture.

Entering a bold new chapter, 11:11 RECORDS, EMPIRE & GT have officially announced a new distribution partnership, marking a major milestone in the label’s evolution. The collaboration unites 11:11’s visionary creative infrastructure with EMPIRE’s world-class distribution network, ensuring every artist under the 11:11 umbrella receives the visibility, support, and resources needed to thrive globally.

The label’s upcoming projects will spotlight its rising roster, led by West LA’s own Lil Tenn (aka Lylxtenn)—who has already collaborated with Live Nation, Virgin Music, and now EMPIRE—and North Carolina’s ODV Yung33n, known for his raw energy, freestyle mastery, and vivid storytelling.

Beyond them, 11:11 RECORDS houses a massive roster of artists—an army of visionaries, producers, and creatives whose collective force continues to push the label’s movement and message across the globe.

As it enters this next phase, 11:11 RECORDS continues to evolve with a leaner, more disciplined structure, introducing a new A&R department, a dedicated Sync Licensing division, and an expanding network of strategic partnerships.

With the EMPIRE distribution partnership marking a new era of growth, 11:11 RECORDS is raising the bar once again—establishing a higher global standard for how music is created, managed, and released.

