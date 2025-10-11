Angel Reese 1 ‘Charm City’ Reebok Release Date Revealed

Reebok and basketball star Angel Reese have announced the release date for her highly anticipated signature sneaker, the Angel Reese 1 ‘Charm City.’ The shoe will launch on October 24, 2025, at 10AM EST on Reebok.com.
The Angel Reese 1 ‘Charm City’ honors Reese’s hometown of Baltimore, Maryland, and is presented in a bold purple colorway that reflects her energy and grit. Reese shared, “This one’s for Charm City, to honor my roots and the community of Baltimore that has backed me from day one. This city gave me my grit and made me who I am today.”
The sneaker marks another milestone in Reese’s career, connecting her athletic achievements with her personal story and community pride. Fans and collectors can purchase the release exclusively online, with limited quantities available.