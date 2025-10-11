BIA reaches a defining moment in her career with the release of her long-awaited debut album BIANCA, available now on all major streaming platforms. The 16-track project, executive produced by DaHeala (The Weeknd, Lil Uzi Vert, Halsey), along with longtime collaborators AzizTheShake and Lil Rich, captures BIA’s signature mix of bold confidence and emotional depth.

The album includes standout singles like “We On Go,” which became the soundtrack for the WNBA Playoffs and Women’s March Madness, “One Thing,” “Birthday Behavior” featuring Young Miko, and “Dade” featuring Key Glock. Additional guests include Ty Dolla $ign, Becky G, Ferg, Denzel Curry, Tyler ICU, and Khalil Harrison.

On “The Hard Way” with Becky G, BIA showcases her global versatility, blending sharp lyricism with vibrant rhythms. Reflecting on her self-titled debut, she explains, “BIANCA is who I am. There’s duality between the artist and the person—this album shows both sides of me, more vulnerable and more real.”

With BIANCA, BIA solidifies her place as one of hip-hop’s most dynamic voices, merging authenticity, versatility, and global appeal into one commanding debut.