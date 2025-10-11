Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Chance the Rapper has released the self-directed music video for “Ride (Remix),” featuring Chicago legends Do or Die and Twista. The remix, from his critically acclaimed album Star Line, arrives as Chance brings his national “And We Back” Tour home for a highly anticipated show tonight.

Filmed in the Avalon Park neighborhood of Chicago, the cinematic video highlights iconic local landmarks like Pride Cleaners and The Ramova Theatre. The visual celebrates community pride and resilience, featuring cameos from Chicago figures including Val Warner, BabyChiefDoit, George Daniels, Shawnna, and Korporate.

Twista adds a rapid-fire verse to the remix, paying homage to Chicago hip-hop. Built around a sample of One Way’s 1980s classic “Don’t Stop (Ever Loving Me),” the track emphasizes cruising, togetherness, and the city’s cultural lineage.

Star Line has been praised for its lyrical storytelling and cultural significance. Tracks like “No More Old Men,” “Letters,” and “Space and Time” further showcase Chance’s versatility. The album has been submitted for GRAMMY consideration in multiple categories, including Album of the Year, Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

The “And We Back” Tour continues across North America through October 20, celebrating Star Line, which debuted at #2 on Spotify’s Top Albums Debut USA Chart and #3 globally. With “Ride (Remix),” Chance delivers a heartfelt tribute to his hometown while continuing to solidify his place as a defining voice in contemporary hip-hop.