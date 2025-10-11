Charlie Wilson continues to dominate the Billboard Adult R&B chart as his single “Keep Me In Love” rises to No. 1 this week, giving him his 11th career leader. With this milestone, Wilson surpasses Usher and Tank, reclaiming his title as the male R&B artist with the most No. 1s in chart history.

“Keep Me In Love” also marks Wilson’s 17th Top 10 on Adult R&B Airplay and his 30th overall Billboard chart appearance, highlighting a career spanning over four decades. Released via P Music Group/Parandise, the track follows his 2024 No. 1 hit “Superman,” giving him consecutive chart-toppers. Its uptempo groove and nostalgic bounce blend timeless R&B with modern polish, a formula that has defined Wilson’s enduring success.

“All these years later, I’m still here because I never stopped loving R&B. Styles come and go, times change, but love and real songs will always last,” Wilson said. Michael Paran, CEO of P Music Group, added, “This 11th No. 1 isn’t just another milestone. It’s a reflection of faith, hard work and a partnership that turned vision into history.”

With a career marked by consistency, longevity, and soulful delivery, “Keep Me In Love” solidifies Charlie Wilson’s place as one of music’s most trusted voices, proving he remains a defining figure in R&B.