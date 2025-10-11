adidas Basketball and Damian Lillard have unveiled the tenth installment of his signature line, the Dame X, in new “Electric Pink” and “Black Sulfur” colorways. The release marks a milestone as the first adidas Basketball signature shoe under $100, offering elite performance without compromise.
The Dame X is designed for dynamic movement and all-day wear. It features a Lightstrike midsole for responsive, lightweight comfort, a stretch-woven upper for flexibility, and a generative rubber outsole providing multi-directional traction on the court.
The new colorways retail for $95 and will be available starting September 1, 2025, exclusively on adidas.com, select adidas stores, and participating retailers. The Dame X combines innovative performance features with approachable pricing, giving basketball players and sneaker enthusiasts alike access to one of Damian Lillard’s most versatile signature shoes.