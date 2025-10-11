Hip Hop Footwear | Trending Sneakers Sneakers

Damian Lillard Unveils Dame X “Electric Pink” and “Black Sulfur” Colorways

October 11, 2025
Shawn Grant

adidas Basketball and Damian Lillard have unveiled the tenth installment of his signature line, the Dame X, in new “Electric Pink” and “Black Sulfur” colorways. The release marks a milestone as the first adidas Basketball signature shoe under $100, offering elite performance without compromise.

The Dame X is designed for dynamic movement and all-day wear. It features a Lightstrike midsole for responsive, lightweight comfort, a stretch-woven upper for flexibility, and a generative rubber outsole providing multi-directional traction on the court.

The new colorways retail for $95 and will be available starting September 1, 2025, exclusively on adidas.com, select adidas stores, and participating retailers. The Dame X combines innovative performance features with approachable pricing, giving basketball players and sneaker enthusiasts alike access to one of Damian Lillard’s most versatile signature shoes.