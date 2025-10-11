Image Credit: Durana Elmi/Cymbiotika/TARGET

Byline: Malana VanTyler

Rapper Gunna has always been known for blending luxury, style, and wellness into his lifestyle. From fashion week fits to his dedication to staying sharp on stage, fans have noticed the Atlanta star’s growing commitment to health. One of his favorite wellness go-tos? Cymbiotika—the brand that has been buzzing through the music industry and beyond.

Now, thanks to Durana Elmi, the powerhouse female founder behind Cymbiotika, Gunna’s favorite supplements are officially accessible to everyone with the brand’s nationwide launch at Target stores and Target.com.

“Wellness should never feel exclusive. By bringing Cymbiotika to Target, we are giving millions of families a chance to take their health into their own hands without compromise. We are making health accessible to all,” says Elmi.

From the Studio to the Store Aisle

Cymbiotika has been a quiet staple in hip-hop circles, showing up in the routines of artists who prioritize health while living nonstop schedules. Gunna, who balances late nights in the studio with global tours, has leaned on supplements like Liposomal Glutathione for energy and recovery, and Irish Sea Moss for gut health and glowing skin.

With Target’s nationwide rollout, fans can now access the same wellness formulas celebs are using to stay balanced under the spotlight:

Liposomal Glutathione – The master antioxidant for recovery and endurance.



– The master antioxidant for recovery and endurance. Liposomal Vitamin C – Essential for immunity and skin health.



– Essential for immunity and skin health. Irish Sea Moss – A nutrient powerhouse that supports gut, skin, and hormonal balance.



– A nutrient powerhouse that supports gut, skin, and hormonal balance. Liposomal Magnesium Complex – A stress-relief and sleep essential for the busiest schedules.



A Founder Changing the Culture

Elmi’s leadership has pushed Cymbiotika from a niche wellness disruptor to a cultural force. “I believe representation matters. When young women see a brand founded by a woman on the shelves of Target, it opens their minds to what they too can achieve,” she explains.

For The Source audience, her story resonates: a first-generation female founder breaking into an industry long dominated by legacy players, and doing it while making her brand a staple in both Hollywood and hip-hop culture.

Image Credit: Durana Elmi/Cymbiotika/TARGET

A New Era of Supplements is Here

As Elmi puts it: “Our debut at Target is just the beginning. This is the foundation for a broader movement—one where wellness is not a luxury, but a lifestyle available to everyone. Cymbiotika is not a supplement company, but rather a culture shift, a new era of supplements allowing you to take ownership of your health.”

For Gunna and for fans everywhere, it means the same products that fuel the culture’s elite are finally on shelves in your neighborhood.