Nas recently appeared on SiriusXM’s The Infamous Hour with Havoc to reflect on his collaboration with Mobb Deep and the deep respect he has for the legendary duo’s influence on hip-hop.

When asked what inspired him to work on the Mobb Deep project, Nas was quick to respond. “What? You crazy? It’s Mobb Deep,” he said. “Mobb Deep is pure. Mobb Deep was original when it came out and hit the scene. What you represent set the example for what was to come later in rap music.”

Nas praised the group’s authenticity and lyrical depth, emphasizing how their music captured the voice of the streets in a way few others could. “Your production is like the best production in the world,” Nas added, comparing Havoc’s work to greats like Dr. Dre and The Bomb Squad.

The conversation also saw Havoc recalling the first time he met Dr. Dre, offering a rare glimpse into the mutual respect shared among hip-hop’s most innovative producers.

The full interview is now available on SiriusXM and The Infamous Hour’s official YouTube channel.

Iconic hip-hop duo Mobb Deep returned on Oct. 10 with their highly anticipated album Infinite, out today on all streaming platforms via Mass Appeal Records. This marks the first full-length release since the passing of founding member Prodigy, blending his posthumous vocals with Havoc’s signature production to create a timeless, soul-stirring record.

Infinite bridges generations of hip-hop, featuring collaborations with Nas, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, and Big Noyd, alongside a new wave of artists including Jorja Smith and H.E.R. Production is handled by Havoc and The Alchemist, grounding the album in the duo’s unmistakable New York sound.

The lead single, “Down For You” featuring Nas and Jorja Smith, sets the emotional tone. Over haunting production and crisp drums, Jorja Smith’s vocals anchor the chorus: “It hurts me to keep you in my heart. If being in love is my downfall, then I’ll be down for you.” The accompanying video, directed by Hidji World, visually transforms pain into growth, showing a nurse collecting tears from patients to water a lush garden.

Following critically acclaimed singles “Against The World” and “Taj Mahal,” Infinite continues Mobb Deep’s legacy of cinematic storytelling and raw energy. Havoc reflects, “When I was picking Prodigy’s verses, I felt like a beggar; to me, there is no greater MC, and I am blessed to have been his partner.”

Released during the 30th anniversary of The Infamous, Infinite serves as a tribute, continuation, and evolution of Mobb Deep’s cultural imprint. The album is the fourth release in Mass Appeal’s Legend Has It campaign, celebrating iconic artists including Slick Rick, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Big L, De La Soul, and Nas/DJ Premier.

Infinite stands as a testament to Mobb Deep’s enduring influence, combining past and present to cement their place in hip-hop history.