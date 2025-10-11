PARTYNEXTDOOR Releases $$$ FILM Highlighting $ome $exy $ongs 4 U Era

Grammy-winning, multi-platinum artist PARTYNEXTDOOR returns to the spotlight with $$$ FILM, a striking short film inspired by his chart-topping collaborative project with Drake, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The project dominated global charts upon release, reaching No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 and Apple Music charts while earning critical acclaim as one of the most influential R&B releases of the year.

Fresh off a sold-out European tour that spanned 10 countries, 13 cities, and 35 sold-out shows, PARTYNEXTDOOR channels the same energy into $$$ FILM. Directed by Kid Art, the film blends cinematic storytelling with raw emotion, bringing to life fan-favorite lyrics from songs like “OMW,” “Somebody Loves Me,” and “When He’s Gone.” Each scene unfolds with visually stunning sequences that mirror the love, desire, and darker undertones that define the project.

The film also includes intimate behind-the-scenes moments from the road, capturing the unfiltered connection between PARTYNEXTDOOR and his fans. It serves as both a celebration of success and a personal reflection on the journey that has shaped his artistry.

As a leading figure in OVO Sound, PARTYNEXTDOOR continues to redefine modern R&B. His recent solo album P4 produced standout tracks such as “No Chill” and “Make It to the Morning,” further solidifying his place among the genre’s most innovative voices. Beyond his solo work, he remains a sought-after songwriter and producer, having penned global hits like Rihanna’s “Work” and DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts.”

With more than 7 billion streams in the US and 11 billion worldwide, PARTYNEXTDOOR’s impact continues to expand. $$$ FILM is more than a visual companion piece—it’s a statement of creative evolution and an affirmation of his status as one of this generation’s most influential R&B visionaries.