Global superstar The Weeknd has released the official music video for “Big Sleep” from his critically acclaimed album Hurry Up Tomorrow via XO and Republic Records. Directed by Gaspar Noé, the surreal visual follows an elderly man navigating a city where towering statues of The Weeknd and Giorgio Moroder loom overhead.

Set to sweeping synths, pulsating bass, and The Weeknd’s haunting chorus, the video builds toward a hallucinatory finale, creating one of the album’s most cinematic moments. “Big Sleep” showcases The Weeknd’s signature blend of immersive storytelling and atmospheric production, reinforcing his status as a master of visual and musical artistry. The video is available now on all digital platforms and streaming services, giving fans a striking new way to experience the album’s haunting soundscape.