On this day in 1995, 30 years ago, Brooklyn lyricist AZ made his official solo entry into hip hop history with the release of his debut album Doe Or Die on EMI Records. Before this project, most listeners knew Antonio Cruz only from his flawless guest verse on Nas’ Life’s A Bitch, a verse so iconic it earned him instant respect and a record deal. But Doe Or Die proved he was far more than a standout feature—he was a complete artist with his own identity, voice, and vision.

With its cinematic aura and mafioso themes, the album helped define the mid-90s New York sound. Doe Or Die featured production from some of the best behind the boards; Pete Rock, Buckwild of D.I.T.C., L.E.S., D.R. Period, and AZ himself, creating a luxurious yet rugged backdrop for his intricate delivery. Tracks like the Pete Rock-powered Rather Unique showed off AZ’s elite lyricism and smooth pocket control, while Sugar Hill became his biggest hit, blending street aspiration with soulful musicality and featuring vocals from a young Miss Jones.

AZ teamed up once again with Nas on the haunting Mo Money, Mo Murder, Mo Homicide, a record loaded with vivid crime narrative and existential insight. Throughout the album, AZ’s pen floated with clarity, painting crisp pictures with philosophical undertones and hustler poetry that set him apart even in hip hop’s most competitive era.

Although it didn’t smash the charts on release, Doe Or Die quickly gained legendary status among hip hop purists. It became a cult classic; praised for its sophistication, sharp rhyme structure, and consistent storytelling. It cemented AZ as one of the most respected lyricists of his generation and helped solidify the East Coast renaissance of the mid-90s.

Even decades later, the album’s influence lives on. AZ honored its legacy with Doe Or Die II and celebrated its milestone anniversaries through his Quiet Money imprint. Today, three decades later, Doe Or Die remains a timeless staple in hip hop’s golden era catalog; a masterclass in lyricism, style, and street elegance.

Salute to AZ on the 30th anniversary of a certified classic.