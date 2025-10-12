Turning Point USA, the conservative nonprofit organization founded in 2012 by Charlie Kirk, has announced plans to host its own alternative halftime show during this year’s Super Bowl. The organization revealed what it is calling “The All-American Halftime Show,” a live-streamed event that appears to be positioned as a cultural counter to what it sees as the NFL’s increasingly political entertainment choices.

The announcement comes shortly after news that global Latin superstar Bad Bunny has been selected to headline the NFL’s official 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show, a move that has sparked criticism from some conservative circles online. Turning Point USA did not reveal any confirmed performers or hosts for its competing show, but sign-up forms on its promotional website ask potential attendees what type of music they prefer, one of the listed options being “anything in English,” which critics online immediately labeled as politically coded language.

The All-American Halftime Show is being promoted by Erika Frantzve Kirk, the wife of Charlie Kirk and co-founder of the associated media platform Proclaim Street. While specific performers, sponsors, or platform partners have yet to be announced, the event is already drawing considerable attention on social media from supporters of right-leaning entertainment alternatives.

Meanwhile, a Change.org petition calling for the replacement of Bad Bunny as the NFL’s halftime headliner has gained nearly 9,000 signatures. Some critics argue the Puerto Rican reggaeton star is too controversial due to his outspoken political views and past disputes with fans and media outlets. Supporters, on the other hand, claim he represents the NFL’s effort to embrace cultural diversity and global influence.

Donald Trump has long aligned himself with Turning Point USA, frequently appearing at its conferences and praising the organization’s strategy in attracting young conservative voters. During a 2023 Turning Point Action Conference, Trump said:

“Turning Point is doing the most important work in America right now—fighting for our values, our freedoms, and our culture. You are the backbone of the future of this country.”

With election-year tensions rising and cultural debates spilling into every corner of entertainment and sports, the development of a politically motivated Super Bowl counter-program indicates that even America’s biggest sporting event is not immune to partisan divides. Whether Turning Point USA will secure major performers—or significant viewership—remains to be seen as the event details continue to unfold.