Art, Beats + Lyrics (AB+L), the acclaimed touring showcase blending contemporary art and hip-hop culture, will return to Chicago on Friday, October 17, 2025. The event takes over the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier from 7:00 PM to midnight, offering a fusion of music, visual art, and community energy.

© Kat Goduco Photo

This year’s lineup includes performances by The Cool Kids and DJ sets from Jay Illa, Francesca Eva, Wally Sparks, and STLN DRMS. The ballroom will be transformed into a vibrant, multisensory gallery experience featuring artwork by Chicago creatives James Nelson, Mia Lee, EDO, and Raspy Rivera.

“Chicago has been a cornerstone for AB+L since day one,” said producer Jabari Graham. “Bringing The Cool Kids home to the Aon Grand Ballroom, surrounded by dope visual art, feels like the perfect way to honor Chicago’s influence on our culture.”

Curator Dwayne “Dubelyoo” Wright added that the 2025 edition will spotlight “The New Art History” with fresh installations that capture the intersection of hip-hop and visual art.

Admission is complimentary with RSVP at www.jackhoneyabl.com, though capacity is limited. Attendees must be 21 or older.