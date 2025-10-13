Chance the Rapper and the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) have joined forces for a historic collaboration celebrating his acclaimed album STAR LINE. To mark the partnership, Chance surprised more than 100 fans with a private ride on the custom-wrapped STAR LINE train, turning an ordinary Red Line journey into an unforgettable celebration of Chicago culture.

Fans and community members boarded the train alongside CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen and special guests including Do Or Die, George Daniels, and Tone Kapone. The ride traveled from Harrison Street Station to 95th/Dan Ryan, where riders experienced the full STAR LINE celebration with live music, giveaways, and art installations.

“I grew up taking the train from 79th to everywhere,” said Chance. “All of the train lines create a pathway to connection and community. That’s what STAR LINE is about—coming together, standing up, and protecting each other.”

Music from DJ Ayana Contreras filled the AESOP, a DJ booth and public art space created by artist Theaster Gates. Guests received exclusive merchandise, treats from Eventnoire, and access to immersive photo opportunities.

The special STAR LINE train will continue to operate across the city’s rail system for one month, allowing Chicagoans to share in the experience.

The collaboration also coincides with Chance’s new video “Ride (Remix)” featuring Do Or Die and Twista, as well as the Chicago stop of his “And We Back” Tour. Chance will appear on an upcoming episode of the CTA’s Moving Experiences podcast to discuss the partnership and his love for the city that raised him.

And We Back Tour – 2025 North American Dates:

October 12 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

October 14 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

October 16 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

October 17 — Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater

October 18 — Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau

October 20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium