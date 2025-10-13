Fanatics has announced the return of Fanatics Fest NYC, the world’s premier sports fan festival celebrating the intersection of sports, collecting, culture, and entertainment. The 2026 edition will take place July 16–19 at New York City’s Javits Center, expanding to four days to meet growing fan demand.

Building on the record-breaking success of Fanatics Fest NYC 2025—which welcomed more than 125,000 fans, 300 athletes and celebrities, and over 250 top hobby shops and dealers—the upcoming event will take over 25% more space, making it one of the Javits Center’s largest events of the year.

“There is no show in the world like Fanatics Fest,” said Lance Fensterman, CEO of Fanatics Events. “The massive growth and impact in just two years drives home the value to fans, leagues, brands, and athletes. We can’t wait to make the third year of Fanatics Fest our biggest and best yet.”

Fanatics Fest offers an immersive experience where fans can engage with their favorite athletes, artists, and influencers through live programming, autograph sessions, exclusive product drops, and brand activations. It also remains one of the largest annual trading card and collectibles shows, offering opportunities to buy, sell, and trade with leading dealers.

Tickets go on sale in early November, with pre-sale perks available for returning fans at FanaticsFest.com.