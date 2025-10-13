On Sunday, rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka exited the game in the second quarter with a hamstring injury, leaving fans and bettors across the country disappointed as his prop bets failed to cash. However, Fanatics Sportsbook customers received a surprise payout thanks to the company’s Fair Play™ injury protection policy.
Unlike most sportsbooks that only offer protection for early first-quarter injuries, Fanatics Sportsbook’s Fair Play™ coverage applies throughout the entire first half of all 2025 professional football games. As a result, Egbuka’s injury triggered a record $1.5 million payout on all related prop bets.
Single-player Egbuka prop bets were refunded in cash, whether placed before or during the game. For parlays, Fanatics voided the Egbuka leg, allowing the remaining bets to continue—highlighted by one six-leg parlay that paid out $27,000.
While Egbuka’s case marked the largest single payout in Fair Play’s history, bettors also benefited from injury protection for Marvin Harrison Jr., Mike Gesicki, and Calvin Ridley.
