Red Bull Dance Your Style crowned a new global champion over the weekend as 18-year-old Jaira Luhulima of the Netherlands claimed the 2025 World Final title in Los Angeles, earning the biggest win of her young career and making history on U.S. soil. The world’s largest freestyle dance competition made its American debut at the brand-new Intuit Dome, where more than 10,000 fans packed the arena for a high-energy night of music, movement, and raw expression.

The path to the World Final was as intense as it was unpredictable. Competitors from across the globe first battled through national tournaments in their home countries, then advanced to a series of pre-final battles in Los Angeles for a shot at the top 16 bracket. With no set choreography and no clue what music the DJ would spin next, dancers were forced to rely strictly on feel, creativity, and rhythm under pressure. It was freestyle in its purest form.

In the end, the night came down to a dramatic showdown between Luhulima and reigning 2023 World Champion Waackxxy of South Korea. Their back-and-forth final battle was so close it required a tie-breaker round, and the crowd inside the Intuit Dome decided the winner with live vote cards. When the lights hit and the noise settled, the audience sent Jaira to the throne as the 2025 Red Bull Dance Your Style World Champion.

For Jaira, a rising Indonesian–Dutch hip-hop talent who only entered the Red Bull battle circuit this year, the moment felt surreal. Speaking onstage after her win, she admitted she was still processing it all. “For any dancer, it’s always amazing to have a big crowd around you because the energy lifts you up,” she said. “I don’t think I’ll realize I actually won until I’m back in the Netherlands.”

The event felt as much like a cultural celebration as it did a world championship. Hosted by choreographer Charm La’Donna and hip-hop broadcast veteran Sway Calloway, the night featured performances by Lil Jon and the Ying Yang Twins, who brought Atlanta crunk energy to Los Angeles while honoring their influence on street dance culture. Mel B and Ace Greene also appeared on commentary for the global livestream, adding star power to the broadcast.

The World Final capped off a week-long takeover of Los Angeles by the Red Bull Dance Your Style movement. Dancers and fans from across continents connected through workshops and battles across the city. From krump sessions led by LA’s own Outrage to a western fusion class by Amari Marshall at Playground LA, and a Memphis Jookin workshop with Ladia Yates, the week paid tribute to the global language of dance while spotlighting regional street styles. Chicago footwork pioneer King Charles also led a session, helping complete a lineup that honored the past, present, and future of freestyle culture.

With her victory, Jaira Luhulima now joins the Red Bull Dance Your Style legacy as one of its youngest world champions ever. And if Saturday night was any sign, her story is only getting started.