Another day, another lawsuit but this one involved two longtime collaborators from the early 2000s St. Louis hip-hop scene. A federal judge in Missouri has officially thrown out a copyright and unjust enrichment case filed by Ali Jones, better known as Ali from the St. Lunatics, against his former groupmate Nelly.

The lawsuit centered around Nelly’s 2000 breakthrough album Country Grammar, a record that helped shape Midwest rap and sold more than 10 million copies worldwide. Ali claimed he contributed creative material to several songs on the album but was never credited or compensated. He accused Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Haynes Jr., of profiting off his ideas without acknowledgment.

After a two-year legal battle, U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig ruled that the case was both time-barred and without merit. In her written decision, she described the claims as “clearly preempted and unreasonable,” concluding that Ali’s team should have known the case had no legal standing.

The judge not only dismissed the lawsuit but also sanctioned Ali’s attorneys, ordering them to pay a $1,000 penalty and reimburse Nelly’s legal fees incurred after the initial filing. However, the court stopped short of penalizing Ali directly, noting that responsibility lay primarily with his counsel for continuing to pursue a weak case.

In her statement, Judge Fleissig criticized the approach taken by the plaintiffs, writing that they “acted unreasonably and vexatiously” by pursuing arguments unsupported by law or evidence.

The ruling effectively ends Ali’s effort to be recognized as a co-author on Country Grammar, more than two decades after its release. For Nelly, the decision serves as a clear legal victory and a reaffirmation of his creative ownership over one of hip-hop’s most influential albums.

Country Grammar remains a cultural touchstone, remembered not only for its chart-topping success but also for introducing the world to Nelly’s signature sound and the St. Louis hip-hop movement that followed.