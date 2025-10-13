The Las Vegas Aces have cemented their dynasty. With a 97-86 win over the Phoenix Mercury, the Aces completed a Finals sweep to capture their third WNBA championship in four seasons. After securing a dramatic win on Wednesday to take a 3-0 series lead, Las Vegas showed no signs of letting up in Game 4.

Chris Coduto/NBAE via Getty Images

A’ja Wilson once again led the charge, delivering a dominant 31-point, 9-rebound performance alongside four assists, two steals, and three blocks. Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray each added 18 points, as the Aces never trailed after the first quarter and closed out the series in commanding fashion.

Wilson’s postseason run was one for the record books. The reigning MVP became the first player in WNBA history to average at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in the Finals, while her 114 total points set a new record for most in a single Finals, surpassing Cappie Pondexter’s 2007 mark. She also became the first player ever to win Finals MVP, regular-season MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and the scoring title in the same season.

It was a remarkable turnaround for the defending champions, who sat at 14-14 after a 53-point loss on August 2 before ripping off 17 straight wins to finish the season 25-3. “We stood together,” said Young, now a three-time champion. “We had a tough first half, but we found our rhythm and finished strong.”

With the win, Las Vegas joins the Houston Comets as the only franchises to claim three titles in a four-year span. The Aces’ 25 wins in their final 28 games also place them among the greatest teams in league history.

“We understood the assignment,” said Wilson. “All we had to do was believe in one another.”