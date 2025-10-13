NBA YoungBoy brought his show to a sudden stop during a recent performance in Columbia, South Carolina, after a fan repeatedly threw objects on stage. The rapper paused mid-performance and made it clear he was not tolerating any disrespect from the crowd.

“I had to calm myself down,” he told the audience. “Throw one more thing up here and see what happens.” His tone made it clear the warning wasn’t for show.

The Louisiana native continued addressing the crowd, reminding fans who they came to see. “This is a YoungBoy show,” he said. “You didn’t spend your money just to let somebody come here and act up tonight.” After the tense exchange, the crowd quieted down, and the show carried on without further incident.

The moment adds to a string of turbulent stops on YoungBoy’s MASA Tour, which has faced its share of disruptions. Just last month, his scheduled performance at Chicago’s United Center was abruptly canceled, a move that sparked frustration from his camp. Manager Alex Junnier took to socials, accusing the venue of backing out last minute. “They didn’t want us to have fun,” he wrote, calling the decision unnecessary and “scary.”

Other cities have seen similar tension. In Kansas City, video circulated showing a scuffle between a concertgoer and an older security guard. Local authorities later confirmed that a 14-year-old was taken into custody for allegedly assaulting the employee.

Despite the string of controversies and unpredictable crowds, YoungBoy is continuing the MASA Tour as planned, with his next performances scheduled in Florida.

For fans, it’s another reminder that when you step into a YoungBoy concert, the energy is raw, unpredictable, and completely under his control.