Offset opened up about one of the most pivotal turning points in his life during his recent conversation with Keke Palmer on her podcast Baby, This Is Keke Palmer. The Atlanta rapper shared that his eldest son unknowingly became the reason he decided to walk away from codeine use for good.

The Migos star spoke honestly about how success and constant pressure took a toll on his mental health. He recalled how his life changed overnight after the group’s breakout hit “Bad and Boujee.” “After that record, everything shifted. Suddenly, it wasn’t just about music anymore. It became business, deadlines, and pressure. It stopped feeling like fun,” he said. Offset admitted that during this period, he began relying on codeine to keep up with the pace of fame and the chaos that followed.

Life on tour, long stretches away from home, and the endless demands of the industry made it worse. “The road gets lonely, and you start feeling like you’re losing yourself,” he explained. “Everything moves so fast that you start trying to slow it down any way you can.”

But one quiet moment with his son changed everything. “He looked at my cup one day and asked why my drink was purple,” Offset shared. “That question hit me deep. I realized I couldn’t keep living like that. I wanted to be present, not just exist.” He said the moment left him emotional and determined to change.

Offset credited his mother for helping him stay grounded during his recovery. “She’s tough, but she’s real. Even when you’ve got fame and money, your mom sees through all that. Her words made me realize I had to get it together,” he said.

The rapper also reflected on his relationship with Cardi B, admitting that personal growth came with accountability. “I made choices I’m not proud of, and I took her for granted,” he admitted. “When she left, I had to face myself. I had to learn what it really means to value someone.”

Offset’s candid reflections offered a rare look into his personal evolution—an artist confronting the weight of fame, the responsibility of fatherhood, and the path toward redemption.