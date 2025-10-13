On Friday, October 10, musician, filmmaker, and activist Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson was honored with the 2025 Peabody Trailblazer Award during an intimate celebration at The Sun Rose Hotel in Los Angeles. Presented by Dropbox with support from Onyx Collective and Amazon, the evening recognized Questlove’s groundbreaking contributions to music, film, and social impact.

Actor and producer Quinta Brunson presented the award, calling it “an honor from one Philly kid to another,” and praising Questlove for using his platform to advocate for representation, equity, and cultural preservation. Peabody Awards Executive Director Dr. Jeffrey Jones followed with an on-stage conversation exploring leadership, mentorship, and artistry.

In his acceptance speech, Questlove spoke about creativity and resilience, saying, “Now is the time more than ever… because it’s cathartic, it’s therapeutic, but it’s necessary. And right now, joy is an act of rebellion.” He also shared his daily routine for staying grounded, advising, “Five minutes of gratitude, silence, stretching, and affirmations.”

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 10: The Peabody Award is displayed during the Peabody Awards' Trailblazer Award Celebration at The Sun Rose on October 10, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images) WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 10: (L-R) Honoree Questlove and Quinta Brunson attend the Peabody Awards' Trailblazer Award Celebration at The Sun Rose on October 10, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images) WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 10: (L-R) Honoree Questlove and Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter attends the Peabody Awards' Trailblazer Award Celebration at The Sun Rose on October 10, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images)

Guests included Gabrielle Union, Jurnee Smollett, Yvonne Orji, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, and Elaine Welteroth. The event marked Peabody’s first Los Angeles salon series, designed to spark deeper conversations about storytelling and social change.

Questlove’s influence spans decades as co-founder of The Roots, Oscar-winning director of Summer of Soul, and cultural historian. His work has preserved Black musical legacies while challenging narratives that have long erased them.

With this honor, Questlove joins past Trailblazer recipients Issa Rae and Quinta Brunson, cementing his legacy as one of modern culture’s most vital and visionary voices.