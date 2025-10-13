Rod Wave Drops New Single “Leavin” and Announces The Redemption Experience Tour

Turning the page on what promises to be a defining new chapter, multiplatinum artist and chart-topping storyteller Rod Wave has released his latest single and music video, “Leavin,” via Alamo Records. The emotionally charged record finds the Florida native once again blending soul and vulnerability, cementing his reputation as one of music’s most authentic voices.

Built around a haunting soul sample, sparse percussion, and icy piano, “Leavin” showcases Rod’s signature mix of pain and poetry. His trembling high register cuts through the production as he asks, “How I stay afloat with a hole in my boat?” The lyrics reveal a man caught between love, loss, and the desire for escape, anchored by the aching refrain, “I’m leaving again, but this time don’t wait on me.”

Directed by Jerry Production, the music video mirrors the song’s emotional duality. Surrounded by luxury yet consumed by loneliness, Rod delivers his verses as if confessing directly to the camera, offering fans an intimate look at the emotional weight behind his words.

To bring his latest chapter to life, Rod Wave will hit the road for The Redemption Experience, a massive North American headline tour kicking off December 7 in Los Angeles and wrapping January 2 in Miami.