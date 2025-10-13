Former Jets quarterback and current Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez was released from an Indianapolis hospital over the weekend and immediately booked into jail on multiple charges connected to a violent altercation earlier this month.

Surveillance video from FOX59/CBS4 captured Sanchez arriving at the Marion County Community Justice Campus on Sunday morning with his right arm in a sling. He was processed and photographed for a mugshot shortly after being discharged from medical care.

Sanchez, 37, told local reporters he is “grateful to be alive” and thanked first responders and medical personnel, crediting the surgeon who treated him after the incident with saving his life. He said his current focus is “recovery and healing.”

The former NFL quarterback had been hospitalized since October 4 following an altercation in an alley outside a downtown Indianapolis hotel. According to police records, Sanchez is accused of attacking 69-year-old truck driver Perry Tole, who was operating a cooking oil recycling truck at the time. Witnesses say Sanchez became enraged over the truck backing into the alley.

During the altercation, Sanchez was stabbed multiple times in the torso. Authorities allege he threw Tole against a wall and onto the ground before being injured himself. Sanchez was in Indianapolis working as a commentator for Fox Sports during the Colts–Raiders broadcast that weekend.

Sanchez now faces several charges, including battery resulting in serious bodily injury, which is a Level 5 felony, along with misdemeanor counts of battery resulting in bodily injury, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, and public intoxication that endangered another person. Prosecutors upgraded the case last week by adding the felony charge, alleging Sanchez was the aggressor in the confrontation. Court documents state that Tole suffered significant injuries in the incident.

Sanchez has not yet entered a plea and his legal team has not issued a public statement. He is expected to make his next court appearance later this month.