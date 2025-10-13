On this date in 1992, a young Queensbridge lyricist named Nasir Jones, known then as Nasty Nas, released his debut single “Halftime”, marking the beginning of one of the most celebrated careers in Hip Hop history. Today marks the 33rd anniversary of that release, a moment that quietly changed the direction of rap in the 1990s.

Halftime first appeared on the soundtrack of the independent film Zebrahead, long before Illmatic was even announced. At the time, Nas was still an underground phenomenon known for his guest verse on Main Source’s “Live at the Barbeque”. But once Halftime dropped, it became clear to anyone paying attention that a new elite voice in Hip Hop had arrived. His flow was razor-sharp, his rhyme patterns unmatched, and his confident delivery revealed a teenager already rhyming on a master level.

The song later landed on Nas’ debut album Illmatic and became one of the records that helped build anticipation long before its 1994 release. Halftime showcased Nas’ ability to mix raw street wisdom with poetic precision, pairing clever metaphors with vivid imagery. It was the perfect introduction to an artist who would go on to reshape lyrical standards.

Produced by Large Professor, Halftime was built on a gritty breakbeat with a hypnotic horn loop that matched Nas’ intensity. Large Pro not only gave Nas his first major platform but also played a key role in shaping the Illmatic sound, producing multiple records and connecting Nas with other legendary producers like DJ Premier and Pete Rock. The chemistry between Large Professor and Nas on Halftime set the tone for what Hip Hop would soon experience.

Shortly after the single dropped, The Source Magazine began referring to Nas as the second coming of Rakim, setting high expectations for his future. Those expectations were not only met but surpassed when Illmatic became one of the most critically acclaimed albums in rap history and earned the coveted Five Mic rating from The Source.

Thirty-three years later, Halftime still represents the spark that ignited Nas’ legacy. It is a reminder of when the world first heard a voice from Queensbridge that would go on to define generations of lyricism.