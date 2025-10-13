Wendy Williams Discovers Details About Her Finances in New Report

Wendy Williams is reportedly discovering the details of her own finances by reading media reports. According to Page Six, the former talk show host learned how much she was paying for her living arrangement at The Coterie after reading about it in New York magazine’s recent profile.

The in-depth article examines Williams’ ongoing legal battle to remove her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, while also revealing new details about her finances. It claims Williams pays $25,000 per month for her studio apartment at the “luxury dump,” as she has described it.

A source close to Williams told Page Six that she believed her rent was $18,000 per month and added that she suspects her guardian is depleting her funds. “She believes Sabrina is draining her money. She doesn’t even know how much she’s worth,” the source said.

Wendy Williams returned to the public eye in September, stepping into the New York Fashion Week spotlight despite ongoing legal battles over her conservatorship.

The media icon, who has been mainly out of the spotlight in recent years, attended designer Dennis Basso’s presentation in Manhattan on Monday, Sept. 15. Photographers captured the 61-year-old confidently posing with the designer and flashing smiles for the cameras.

Williams arrived with a small entourage, dressed in a mustard yellow tweed two-piece paired with gray sneakers and a Gucci tote. She completed the look with a bold plum lip, balayage waves, and her signature iced out “W” necklace.

Her appearance comes as her conservatorship remains a heated point of contention. In 2023, she was placed under court-appointed guardianship following a diagnosis of primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. Documents from her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, described Williams as “permanently incapacitated.”

Williams, however, has publicly disputed those claims. In a candid conversation with The Breakfast Club earlier this year, she insisted she is “not cognitively impaired” and compared the conservatorship to living in “prison.”

While her health and legal situation continue to unfold in court, Williams’s Fashion Week appearance reminded fans of the charisma that made her a daytime television powerhouse — and showed she is still determined to live life on her own terms.