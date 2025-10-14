Okay, but why? Armani White’s latest attempt to capture viral magic ended with flashing lights instead of camera ones. The Philadelphia rapper, known for his breakout hit “Billie Eilish,” was arrested Sunday night in Kentucky after police say he stopped traffic on Interstate 75 to film a music video.

Get this, the London Police Department reported that multiple drivers called 911 after spotting a man dancing on the median while cars swerved around him. When officers arrived, they say Armani and his crew had parked on the shoulder and were in the middle of shooting a scene. Authorities cited the incident as a major safety risk, calling the impromptu video shoot “reckless and dangerous.”

As you can imagine, the 27-year-old artist, born Enoch Tolbert, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and parking on a restricted highway. He was later booked at the Laurel County Correctional Center and released shortly after. Booking photos that surfaced online show a noticeably different look for the rapper, as police reportedly made him remove his signature beaded hairstyle before the photo was taken.

Neither Armani nor his team has issued a statement regarding the arrest. He is currently on tour with T-Pain, though it remains unclear whether the incident will impact upcoming shows.

The arrest comes as Armani continues building on his growing success in hip-hop. After “Billie Eilish” went viral in 2022, his high-energy performances and vivid music videos became his calling card. This time, however, his creative spontaneity seems to have crossed a line, turning what was meant to be another bold visual moment into a real-world legal setback.