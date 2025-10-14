R&B Icon D’Angelo Dead at 51 After Private Cancer Battle

R&B icon D’Angelo has died at the age of 51 following a private battle with pancreatic cancer, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. TMZ first reported the news on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

His family wrote in a statement to Variety: “The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life…After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025. We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world.”

DJ Premier, who worked with D’Angelo on the 1998 classic “Devil’s Pie,” confirmed the heartbreaking news on X, writing, “Such a sad loss to the passing of D’Angelo. We have so many great times. Gonna miss you so much. Sleep peacefully D’. Love you KING.”

I told you a long time ago-You ain’t gon understand everything & everything ain’t meant 4 U ,nor I, to understand. I never met D’Angelo but I love him, respect him, admire his gift. This loss HURTS!! Love to my family that are family to him. I’m so sorry. R.I.P. GENIUS. 💔 💔 — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) October 14, 2025

My sources tell me that D’Angelo has passed. Wow. I have no words. May he rest in perfect peace. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) October 14, 2025

Michael Eugene Archer, known professionally as D’Angelo, was a Grammy-winning American singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and record producer who was a foundational figure in the neo-soul movement of the 1990s. Born in Richmond, Virginia, on February 11, 1974, the son of a Pentecostal preacher, he was a self-taught piano prodigy with strong gospel roots.

D’Angelo first gained national attention with his critically acclaimed 1995 debut album, Brown Sugar, which revitalized classic R&B sounds and blended them with hip-hop influences. The album yielded the hit singles “Brown Sugar” and “Lady” and was credited with ushering in the neo-soul era.

His much-anticipated follow-up, 2000’s Voodoo, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Album. Its lead single, “Untitled (How Does It Feel),” earned him the Grammy for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance, but the song’s iconic video also cemented his reluctant status as a sex symbol.

Following Voodoo and a subsequent tour, D’Angelo entered a lengthy hiatus, enduring personal struggles. He broke his 14-year silence with his third studio album, Black Messiah, released in 2014, with his band The Vanguard. The album was met with widespread critical acclaim and earned him another Grammy for Best R&B Album, reaffirming his status as a visionary artist.