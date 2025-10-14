D’Angelo’s son, Michael Archer II, is speaking out following the passing of his father, who died at 51 after a private battle with pancreatic cancer.

“I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers during these very difficult times, as it has been a very rough and sad year for me,” Michael shared in a statement to Loren LaRosa. “I ask that you please continue to keep me in your thoughts as it will not be easy, but one thing that both my parents taught me was to be strong, and I intend to do just that.”

A statement from D’Angelo and Angie Stone’s son Michael on the passing of his father:



News of D’Angelo’s passing was first reported by TMZ on Tuesday, Oct. 14, and later confirmed by PEOPLE. DJ Premier, who collaborated with the R&B icon on “Devil’s Pie,” paid tribute on X, writing, “Such a sad loss to the passing of D’Angelo… Sleep peacefully D’. Love you KING.”

