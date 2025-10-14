Donald Trump Says He’s “Not Heaven-Bound” After Joking About His Chances

President Donald Trump is giving up on the idea of getting into heaven. In August, speaking on Fox & Friends, Trump stated that he is hoping to end the war between Ukraine and Russia to boost his chances of getting into heaven.

During the segment, Trump recalled his phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders.

“I wanna end it. You know, we’re not losing American lives … we’re losing Russian and Ukrainian mostly soldiers,” Trump said. “I wanna try and get to heaven if possible. I’m hearing I’m not doing well. I am really at the bottom of the totem pole. But if I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons.”

Trump: "I want to try and get to heaven if possible. I hear I'm not doing well. I hear I'm really at the bottom of the totem pole." pic.twitter.com/y1izqVGM84 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 19, 2025

Now, Trump states he was “being a little cute” with that statement, and offering, “I don’t think there’s anything going to get me in heaven.”

“I really don’t. I think I’m not maybe heaven-bound. I may be in heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One,” Trump continued. “I’m not sure I’m going to be able to make heaven, but I’ve made life a lot better for a lot of people.”