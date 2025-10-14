Eminem is once again set to become a grandfather. Slim Shady’s daughter, Alaina Scott, hit Instagram and revealed that she is pregnant with her first child.

“THE BEST OF YOU + ME For months, I’ve carried a tiny heartbeat inside me, one that has already changed mine in every possible way,” she wrote. “There’s something indescribable about knowing there’s a little life growing, dreaming, and becoming, all while you go about your day, whispering prayers and hopes only they can hear.

“I’ve never felt more grateful for this gift and to grow our family, something we’ve wanted for so long. Thank you God for this blessing. Baby M, we can’t wait to meet you, little one.”