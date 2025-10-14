This is eriosu and if you have thoughts of suicide, please consult with a medical professional immediately. Jonathan Majors is opening up about one of the most painful chapters of his life, revealing that his wife, actress Meagan Good, helped him through a period when he no longer wanted to live.

During an emotional appearance on Kirk Franklin’s Den of Kings podcast, the Creed III star reflected on a time when he says he was “on suicide watch.” Majors explained that while he and Good rarely spoke directly about his struggles, her presence made all the difference. “There were moments where I didn’t want to be here anymore,” he said. “I told her that straight up. But she never left me alone. I never let myself be alone.”

Majors described how his mental and emotional pain had roots that went far deeper than recent public challenges. “You think the breaking point is when something big happens, getting arrested, losing a job, but for me, it went back way before that,” he shared. “There were times I was drinking too much, smoking even though I don’t smoke, living on rooftops, writing goodbye letters. I’ve been to that edge.”

Joined on the podcast by Kevin Fredericks, NLE Choppa, Ray J, and Dr. Jay Barnett, Majors received praise for his honesty and courage in confronting the mental health struggles that often go unspoken among Black men. He reflected on how societal pressures and stereotypes have weighed heavily on his sense of self. “We’re born into a story that puts us at a disadvantage,” he said. “You end up pretending to be someone else just to get through certain doors. That’s a heavy way to live.”

Majors’ candid moment offered a rare glimpse into his journey toward healing, one grounded in vulnerability, faith, and the unwavering support of the woman standing by his side.

