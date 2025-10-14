Whelp, that happened. Mario’s smooth R&B vibes turned tense for a moment during his recent show in Fresno, California. The singer abruptly paused his set at the Big Fresno Fair on October 12 after spotting a cameraman who made his way onto the stage without permission.

Get this, in the viral clip circulating across socials shows Mario performing his early 2000s hit “Braid My Hair” before suddenly locking eyes on the man behind the lens. Clearly frustrated, the singer called for the cameraman to leave, repeating his demand several times until security stepped in and removed him from the area.

Mario kicks a cameraman off the stage during his performance.



“Get the f**k off the stage n**ga!”pic.twitter.com/rRtSC1fkNq — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) October 14, 2025

The footage quickly spread online, with fans offering mixed opinions about the exchange. Some defended Mario’s decision, arguing that unapproved individuals onstage can create safety issues for performers and crew. Others thought his reaction was too intense, especially since the man didn’t appear to pose a direct threat.

Mario has yet to release a statement about the moment, but those who attended the show noted that he swiftly regained composure. After the interruption, he jumped right back into his performance, earning applause from the crowd for keeping his cool and finishing strong.

The incident reignited a broader discussion around performer boundaries and onstage etiquette, especially in an era where nearly every concert moment is captured for socials. Still, Mario’s quick response showed that when it comes to protecting his space, the “Let Me Love You” singer won’t hesitate to take control of the stage.

