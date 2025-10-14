Hip hop royalty filled Partake NYC last night as Havoc hosted an exclusive listening event for Infinite, the long-awaited Mobb Deep album created in memory of his late partner-in-rhyme, Prodigy. More than a rollout, the gathering felt like a true Queensbridge family reunion, uniting some of the culture’s most respected voices under one roof. Nas, Raekwon, Busta Rhymes, Alchemist, Angela Yee, Maino, Red Café, Desiigner and dozens of close affiliates pulled up to show love. Crown Royal Regal Apple sponsored the evening while icons Kid Capri and The Alchemist commanded the turntables and set the tone with classic Mobb Deep records that shook the room.

Infinite marks the ninth studio album for Mobb Deep and their first full-length project since Prodigy’s tragic passing in 2017. Havoc made it clear this wasn’t simply an album—it was a legacy piece. He emphasized that the music was handled with intention, patience and respect, crafted alongside longtime collaborator The Alchemist with guidance from Prodigy’s estate and family. Speaking recently on The Breakfast Club, Havoc said he wanted the album to honor P without turning it into a memorial, capturing the pure essence of the Infamous sound while pushing it forward. During the listening, he performed Against The World, a standout track previously previewed on the Joe & Jada Podcast, earning heavy applause from the crowd.

Throughout the night, the energy was both emotional and electric. Prodigy’s daughter took the stage to honor her father, a moment that brought both cheers and heartfelt reflection from the packed audience. Nas spoke briefly with Havoc, dapping him up in front of the crowd as they remembered the era that shaped their lives and careers. Raekwon showed his support throughout the evening and was seen vibing hard to the unreleased album cuts, while Busta Rhymes took the mic to share personal stories about his relationship with Mobb Deep. In one powerful moment, he revealed that after Prodigy passed, he gifted Havoc a verse Prodigy had recorded for Busta, a gesture of brotherhood that drew loud applause.

The event became a celebration of influence, resilience and New York’s unshakable hip hop DNA. The Alchemist, who has been tied to Mobb Deep since their early days, stood beside Havoc as they previewed songs that still carry Mobb Deep’s unmistakable grit, born from Queensbridge survival. With legendary DJ Kid Capri providing a flawless soundtrack between sets, the night felt like a bridge between generations—showing that Mobb Deep’s legacy is not only intact, but alive and evolving.

Infinite will be released under Mass Appeal as part of the Legend Has It series, one of several major moves planned for 2025 in what is shaping up to be a historically active year for hip hop culture. For those in attendance, it was clear: this album is not nostalgia—it’s continuation. The Infamous legacy lives on.